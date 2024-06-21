Four-star RB Alvin Henderson flips from Penn State to Auburn

Alvin Henderson has decided to stay in state. The Elba, Alabama, running back announced on social media that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn. Henderson is ranked No. 55 in the ESPN 300 for the Class of 2025. He is now Auburn’s highest-ranked prospect and the school’s 10th ESPN 300 commitment in that class. He was the highest-ranked prospect headed to Penn State.

