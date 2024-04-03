Four-seeded Kasatkina, No. 10 seed Navarro move into 3rd round at rain-delayed Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daria Kasatkina rallied after getting shutout in the second set for a 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 victory over Ashlyn Krueger at the rain-delayed Charleston Open. Kasatkina is the 2017 champion at Charleston and seeded fourth. Emma Navarro had little trouble defeating Katie Volynets 6-1, 6-1 to reach the third round. Navarro is seeded 10th. Also advancing were No. 12 seed Victoria Azarenka and No. 15 seed Anhelina Kalinina. The event’s start was delayed more than six hours due to the weather.

