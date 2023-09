Four Real Madrid youth players questioned by police over private video

MADRID (AP) — Four youth players from Real Madrid’s “B” and “C” teams have been questioned by police after a complaint that they allegedly spread a private video via WhatsApp. Madrid says that “when the club has detailed knowledge of the facts” it will “take the appropriate measures.” One player was from Madrid’s “B” squad and three from the “C” squad. Both squads are made of mostly of youth players. Madrid did not give any other details. Spanish media says the players were accused of spreading a video of a sexual encounter involving a minor.

