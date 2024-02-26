Four new appeals go to sports court chasing Olympic medals in Russian skater Valieva’s doping case

GENEVA (AP) — Four appeals filed at sport’s highest court in fallout from the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva are set to delay awarding medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics yet again. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it registered three appeals from Russia and one from Canada. The appeals challenge how the International Skating Union amended the result of the team event held two years ago in Beijing because the court disqualified Valieva one month ago. Russian appeals seek to be reinstated as Olympic champions. The Canadians seek to be upgraded to bronze instead of fourth place.

