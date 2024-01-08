Four Giants assistant coaches fired after 6-11 season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins have been fired. Coach Brian Daboll announced his decision to dismiss McGaughey and Johnson at the start of a postseason news conference. The Wilkins brothers were fired later Monday. Daboll said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale would be back next season. However, multiple media outlets reported later Monday that Martindale has resigned to pursue other interests. The moves were not surprising after the Giants finished 6-11 a year after making the playoffs.

