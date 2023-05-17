Four Evenepoel teammates leave Giro after testing positive for COVID

BRUSSELS (AP) — Four teammates of world champion Remco Evenepoel have tested positive for the coronavirus and followed the Soudal Quick-Step leader by pulling out of the three-week Giro d’Italia. Evenepoel had won Sunday’s individual time trial to reclaim the leader’s pink jersey but his Soudal Quick-Step team later announced that he had tested positive test for COVID-19. The team says Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo returned positive results following a further round of tests. Headed into Wednesday’s 11th stage, Geraint Thomas has a two-second lead over Primož Roglič.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.