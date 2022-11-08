Foul! Kings told again that refs missed late call in a loss

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings were right, again. And it didn’t matter, again. For the third time this season, the NBA has told the Kings that a critical call was blown in the final moments of what became a close loss. The latest entry on that list: that Kevin Huerter was fouled by Golden State’s Klay Thompson on a 3-point try as time was expiring in the Kings’ 116-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night. That was revealed in the NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report that was released Tuesday.

