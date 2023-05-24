Foster, Ware homer, Auburn eliminates Mizzou 10-4 in SEC

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Cole Foster hit a three-run homer, Bryson Ware added a two-run shot and fifth-seeded Auburn wrapped up the first day of the SEC Tournament with a 10-4 win over ninth-seeded Missouri. Chase Isbell (3-1) threw three scoreless innings for the win for Auburn, which has won nine straight. Foster hit his home run in the bottom of the fourth after Chris Stanfield tied the game with a single. Bobby Peirce had an RBI double ahead of Ware’s homer in the eighth. Trevor Austin and Dalton Bargo both had two hits for Missouri.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.