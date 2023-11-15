Foster, Filipowski lead way as No. 9 Duke beats No. 18 Michigan State 74-65

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Foster scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski added 15 and No. 9 Duke beat No. 18 Michigan State 74-65 in the Champions Classic. The Blue Devils withstood several pushes by the Spartans after grabbing an 11-point halftime lead. Foster, a freshman, scored all but two of his points in the second half. Filipowski had 10 points in the second half. Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 22 points, and Malik Hall scored 18. Duke improved to 2-1, bouncing back from a loss at home to Arizona. Michigan State fell to 1-2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.