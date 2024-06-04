Foster, Brothers, Davis and Capers headline 12 officials for NBA Finals between Celtics, Mavericks

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Foster, Tony Brothers, Marc Davis and James Capers are among the 12 game officials chosen to work the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. The NBA announced the selection on Tuesday, two days before Game 1 in Boston. Also selected were Zach Zarba, John Goble, David Guthrie, Bill Kennedy, Josh Tiven, Courtney Kirkland, James Williams and Kevin Scott. Foster has officiated 24 NBA Finals games, followed by Davis with 20, and Brothers at 16. Tyler Ford and Ben Taylor have been assigned as alternate officials for the championship round.

