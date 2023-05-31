Forwards Nkunku, Dembélé recalled by France for Euro qualifiers

PARIS (AP) — Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembélé have been recalled to France’s national team. The two forwards were included in coach Didier Deschamps’ squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece. France tops the Group B standings in qualifying after back-to-back wins against the Netherlands and Ireland. The two-time world champions take on Gibraltar in Portugal on June 16 and then host Greece three days later at the Stade de France.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.