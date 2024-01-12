Forward Nick Foligno agrees to new 2-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract, extending the relationship between the popular forward and his fifth NHL team. The team announced the deal. It runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $4.5 million salary-cap hit. Chicago acquired Foligno in a trade with Boston in June. The Blackhawks brought in Foligno to provide a veteran presence and help mentor Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NHL draft. While Chicago is playing without a captain this season, Foligno has become one of the team’s most important leaders on and off the ice.

