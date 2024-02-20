Forward Michael Rasmussen signs a four-year contract extension with the Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Michael Rasmussen to a four-year, $12.8 million contract extension. The Red Wings, who have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, announced the deal Tuesday. The 24-year-old Rasmussen has skated in 55 games this season, recording 11 goals and 12 assists. He has a plus 11 rating. He has reached double-digits in goals in each of the last three seasons. Rasmussen set career highs in assists (19) and points (29) in 56 games with the Red Wings last season.

