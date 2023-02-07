Forward Mawot Mag to miss rest of season for No. 24 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Junior forward Mawot Mag will miss the rest of the season for No. 24 Rutgers after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Rutgers announced the injury hours before the Scarlet Knights were to play at No. 18 Indiana. Mag started every game for Rutgers this season, averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and a steal. Coach Steve Pikiell said Mag is a high-energy player who is outstanding on defense and one of the team’s best offensive rebounders. Aundre Hyatt, who has been averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds off the bench, is expected to replace Mag in the starting lineup.

