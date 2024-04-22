Forward Cody Williams declares for the NBA draft after a single season at Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado forward Cody Williams is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Williams averaged 11.9 points and three rebounds to help the Buffaloes reach the NCAA Tournament. Williams shot 55.2% from the field as he made the Pac-12 all-freshman team. His brother, Jalen, was the 12th overall pick by Oklahoma City in 2022. Jalen Williams helped the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the West this season. Cody Williams became the first men’s five-star recruit to pick Colorado since center David Harrison, who was a McDonald’s All-American in 2001.

