Forward Andrei Svechnikov is back on the ice for the Carolina Hurricanes at training camp

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov is back on the ice for the Carolina Hurricanes to start training camp in his recovery from a serious knee injury. Svechnikov missed the end of the regular season and the playoffs last year after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Svechnikov worked with Carolina’s top-of-roster players Thursday morning while wearing a yellow no-contact jersey. But Svechnikov showed no apparent limitations in his work. He said there are “good chances” he’ll be ready for the season opener on Oct. 11 against Ottawa. But he wouldn’t say for sure if he’ll be ready to go.

