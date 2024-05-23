Fortuna Düsseldorf beats Bochum 3-0 away to take giant step toward Bundesliga promotion

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Not even Leon Goretzka’s presence could help Bochum’s chances of staying in the Bundesliga. An own goal, a counterattack and a rebound gave Fortuna Düsseldorf a big advantage with a 3-0 win in Bochum in the first leg of their Bundesliga relegation/promotion playoff. Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka was watching from the stands in a Bochum jersey to support his boyhood club. But all Goretzka saw was Bochum’s losing run stretching to three games since a 4-3 win at Union Berlin had prematurely lifted its survival hopes. The teams meet again in Düsseldorf on Monday for the second leg of the playoff.

