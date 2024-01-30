Fortuna Duesseldorf beats St. Pauli in a penalty shootout to reach German Cup semifinals

By The Associated Press
30 January 2024, Hamburg: Soccer: DFB Cup, FC St. Pauli - Fortuna D'sseldorf, quarter-final, Millerntor Stadium. Duesseldorf's Vincent Vermeij, left, celebrates with Duesseldorf's Isak Bergmann Johannesson after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the DFB Cup quarter-final soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and FC St. Pauli at the Millerntor Stadium in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christian Charisius]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Christos Tzolis has scored the winner as second-division Fortuna Duesseldorf beat St. Pauli 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time to reach the semifinals of the German Cup for the first time in 28 years. Tzolis flicked the ball down the middle of the goal in nonchalant style to secure the win after Fortuna goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier saved from Marcel Hartel.

