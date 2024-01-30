Fortuna Duesseldorf beats St. Pauli in a penalty shootout to reach German Cup semifinals

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Christos Tzolis has scored the winner as second-division Fortuna Duesseldorf beat St. Pauli 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time to reach the semifinals of the German Cup for the first time in 28 years. Tzolis flicked the ball down the middle of the goal in nonchalant style to secure the win after Fortuna goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier saved from Marcel Hartel.

