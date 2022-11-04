Forte wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile; Wonder Wheel wins Fillies

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory past Juan Hernandez on Cave Rock during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile raceat the Keenelend Race Course, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Forte made a case as the year’s top 2-year-old, and Wonder Wheel as the best 2-year-old filly. Forte won the the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Wonder Wheel took the Juvenile Fillies on Friday at Keeneland. Forte served notice with 1 1/2-length victory over Cave Rock, while Wonder Wheel rallied from the back to win by three lengths over Leave No Trace. Victoria Road won the Juvenile Turf by a nose over Silver Knott to end the day. Mischief Magic won Juvenile Turf Sprint by a length, and Meditate claimed the Juvenile Fillies Turf by 2 1/2 lengths.

