Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire have final workouts ahead of Belmont Stakes next weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Forte, the Kentucky Derby favorite who was scratched the morning of the race because of a foot injury, had his final workout Saturday for next weekend’s $1.5 million Belmont Skates. Forte went five furlongs with jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. in 59.67 seconds over a fast main track at Belmont Park. New York Racing Association clockers caught last year’s 2-year-old champion galloping out six furlongs in 1:12 2/5. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher says the colt looked very good. Forte also missed the Preakness because of his injury. The draw for the Belmont is Tuesday.

