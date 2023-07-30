Forte survives photo finish and an inquiry to win the Jim Dandy at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Forte survived a photo finish and a stewards’ inquiry to win the $500,000 Jim Dandy by a nose at Saratoga. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher earned his record-extending seventh victory in the Grade 1 race. It was Forte’s first win since taking the Florida Derby in April. The inquiry into the stretch run resulted in no change to the order of finish. Saudi Crown was second and Angel of Empire was third. Forte finished second in the Belmont Stakes in June. He was scratched from the Kentucky Derby with a bruised foot after being the morning-line favorite for the May race.

