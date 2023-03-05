Forte rolls to Fountain of Youth win at Gulfstream Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Forte announced himself as a major Kentucky Derby contender on Saturday. The overwhelming favorite took command in the stretch to win the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park. Sent off at 1-2 odds, Forte finished 1 1/8 miles in 1 minute, 43.12 seconds and returned $3, $2.40 and $2.10 under jockey Irad Ortiz. He won by 4 1/2 lengths over Rocket Can, with Cyclone Mischief taking third.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.