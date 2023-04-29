Forte, Angel of Empire finish major Kentucky Derby workouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby points leader Forte clocked 49.80 seconds over four furlongs in the last major workouts for several Derby contenders on Saturday morning at Churchill Downs. The chestnut colt with 190 qualifying points and six wins including the Florida Derby in seven career starts was among four horses trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher to breeze ahead of the 149th Derby on May 6. Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire (154), who leads four Derby entrants trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, clocked 1:01.4 over five furlongs running outside stablemate Jace’s Road (45), who ran 1:01.2.

