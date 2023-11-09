Fort scores 21 to lead Mississippi State over Sun Devils 71-56 in season opener for both

CHICAGO (AP) — Junior college transfer Trey Fort hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Mississippi State to a 71-56 victory over Arizona State in a season opener for both teams. Fort hit three straight 3-pointers to kick off a 16-4 first half-ending run for a 39-18 lead. The lead reached as many as 25 points in the second half. West Virginia graduate transfer Jimmy Bell added 13 points and Dashawn Davis 10 for the Bulldogs, who shot 40%. Arizona State, with seven Division I transfers joining the roster this season, was led by Louisville transfer Kamari Lands with 13 points and Frankie Collins adding 10.

