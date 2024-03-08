Forsberg’s hat trick leads Predators over Sabres 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored three goals for his ninth career hat trick to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Luke Evangelista also scored and Juuse Saros made 26 saves for Nashville, which is 9-0-1 in its last 10. Gustav Nyquist had three assists.

Bowen Byram scored and had an assist, Owen Power also had a goal and Eric Comrie made 21 saves for Buffalo, which has lost three straight.

Forsberg scored the game’s first goal at 3:53 of the opening period, snapping a wrist shot over Comrie’s glove from the lower part of the right faceoff circle with Nashville on a power play.

Forsberg extended his point-scoring streak to seven games, one game short of tying a career high. During his streak, he has seven goals and five assists.

Byram answered just 30 seconds later, scoring his first with the Sabres one day after Buffalo acquired the defenseman from Colorado for forward Casey Mittelstadt. Byram was the most well-rested Sabres player, as his new teammates lost in overtime in Toronto on Wednesday night and arrived in Nashville in the early morning hours.

Nashville’s power play struck again with 3:45 remaining in the first, with Evangelista scoring on a tap-in from just outside the crease off a pass from Mark Jankowski.

The Predators have notched multiple power-play goals in two of their last three games.

Forsberg scored again at 1:48 of the third, tucking a backhand just underneath the crossbar for his 31st goal of the season.

Forsberg completed his hat trick at 6:43 of the third on a wraparound goal.

Power scored for the Sabres with 7:52 remaining in the third.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

Predators: Visit Columbus on Saturday.

