Forsberg scores 2 goals in 2 minutes and the Red Bulls beat Charlotte after a lengthy weather delay

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Emil Forsberg scored two goals in two minutes, Andres Reyes added another second-half goal and the New York Red Bulls beat Charlotte 3-1 after a lengthy weather delay. New York (7-3-5) is on a nine-match home unbeaten streak across all competitions. The Red Bulls have gone unbeaten in their first six home matches to open a season, doing so for the first time since 2012. Charlotte (6-6-4) had produced five shutouts in a row for three wins and two draws, including the team’s first away victory of the season. Forsberg opened the scoring with a free kick in the 74th minute — for Charlotte’s first goal allowed since April 27. Then Forsberg was left wide open at the penalty spot for Lewis Morgan’s nice pass on a breakaway.

