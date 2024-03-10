Forsberg has goal and an assist in debut, NY Red Bulls beat FC Dallas 2-1 in home opener

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Emil Forsberg scored a goal and assisted on Lewis Morgan’s game-winner in his home debut for the New York Red Bulls, sparking his new club to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas on a very wet night. The victory gives New York two wins and a draw in its first three games, its best start in four years.

