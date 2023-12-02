Forrest scores 23 points, Williamson 21 and Bucknell hands Penn State 4th straight loss 76-67

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (AP) — Jack Forrest scored 23 points, Noah Williamson added 21 and Bucknell handed Penn State its fourth straight loss, 76-67 win on Saturday. Forrest was 8-of-14 shooting, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. Williamson was 9 of 13 and Josh Bascoe had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bison (3-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak. They beat the Nittany Lions (4-5) for the first time in nine meetings, their previous victory coming in 2013. Qudus Wahab shot 7 of 8 and scored 18 points and collected eight rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. added 17 points and Zach Hicks 13 for Penn State.

