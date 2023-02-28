Formula One, Tottenham team up for kart track at stadium

LONDON (AP) — Formula One and Premier League soccer club Tottenham have formed a partnership to build race tracks for karting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Electric karting tracks for children and adults will be built underneath the South Stand of the stadium in London. The track will be part of a wider program to encourage people from different backgrounds with a driver academy and educational events in schools to encourage local children to consider careers in areas like software development and engineering.

