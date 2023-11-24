Formula One team McLaren extends engine deal with provider Mercedes until 2030

WOKING, England (AP) — The McLaren Formula One team will continue using Mercedes engines until 2030 after extending its contract. Mercedes started supplying engines to McLaren again in 2021 and the existing contract was until the end of 2025. They had previously worked together from 1995-2014. McLaren CEO Zak Brown says “Mercedes-Benz have been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula One team.“ McLaren driver Lando Norris has seven podium finishes this season and Oscar Piastri has also impressed in his debut season. McLaren was fourth in the constructors’ standings heading into the final race at the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday.

