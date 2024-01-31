Formula One rejects Michael Andretti’s bid to join series. Will reconsider when GM has engine built

Formula One has rejected Andretti Global’s application to join the global racing series in 2025 or 2026 but says it is willing to revisit the issue in 2028 when General Motors has an engine ready for competition. Governing body FIA in July approved Michael Andretti’s application to expand the grid by two cars for his new team, but F1 took six months to do its own review. The FIA had given F1 a Wednesday deadline to make its decision. F1 is only interested in allowing Andretti in when GM has an engine built for competition. Had Andretti received approval for a new team, he would have had to use another manufacturer’s engine until 2028.

