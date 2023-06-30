Formula One leader Verstappen frustrated despite pole position for Austrian GP

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen lashed out at the race stewards for being too strict during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, despite the Dutch driver clinching his fourth straight pole position. Verstappen and other drivers were annoyed at having lap times deleted for failing to stay within track limits, on a circuit where visibility is poor in some places. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was eliminated from Q2 after having his lap time deleted for going off track limits. Verstappen finished a narrow 0.048 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, whose teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. clocked the third-quickest time.

