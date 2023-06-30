Formula One leader Max Verstappen takes pole position for Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen topped qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix to clinch his fourth straight pole position. The runaway championship leader put his Red Bull on pole for the sixth time this season and 26th overall. He finished a narrow 0.048 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, whose teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. clocked the third-quickest time. A victory for Verstappen at his team’s home track in Spielberg on Sunday would take him to 42 F1 wins, one more than the late Ayrton Senna and alone in fifth place on the all-time list. Mercedes driver George Russell and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez failed to qualify in the top 10.

