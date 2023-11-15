Formula One helps Vegas expand efforts to become a destination for sports with international appeal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The world’s best Formula One drivers will speed down the Las Vegas Strip this week. It will mark the latest step in the evolution of Las Vegas as an international sports city. It’s a remarkable rise for a city that not even a decade ago was mostly shunned by the nation’s major professional sports leagues. The transition to a global sports destination began nearly 70 years ago when Las Vegas began hosting major boxing matches that attracted fans and media from all over the world.

