Formula One great Lewis Hamilton denies approaching Red Bull about a possible move

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says neither he nor his representatives approached Red Bull about the possibility of driving for their Formula One team. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said in a British newspaper interview this week that Hamilton’s representatives made an inquiry earlier this year about whether there would be any interest. Hamilton signed a two-year-contract with Mercedes in late August. He responded to the report by saying he hasn’t contacted Horner. Hamilton says “I haven’t spoken to Christian for years and no one from my team has.” But Hamilton says he found a message from Horner on an old phone asking about meeting up.

