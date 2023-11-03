Formula One extends deal with Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos to 2030

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One will take place at the historic Interlagos track until 2030. Formula One said it extended the contract to race in the Brazilian metropolis, which was due to end in 2025. The track has hosted several title-deciding races over the years in competitive seasons. Interlagos will host this weekend’s race, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen already crowned as champion for the third time in his career. More than 230,000 fans are expected to attend from Friday to Sunday.

