Formula 1 team Haas extends its partnership with engine provider Ferrari until 2028

KANNAPOLIS, NC (AP) — The Haas Formula 1 team has extended its partnership with engine provider Ferrari until the end of the 2028 season. The U.S.-based Haas team says the deal “provides long-term engine stability” with the next major change in regulations due in 2026. To improve sustainability, 1.6-litre, V6 turbocharged hybrid internal combustion engines will have more power from the hybrid components. For the first time, power units will run on fully sustainable fuels. Ferrari has been the only engine provider for Haas since their F1 partnership began in 2016. Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix will be their 179th race together.

