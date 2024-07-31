Formula 1 team Alpine hires 36-year-old Oliver Oakes as team principal to lead a turnaround

ENSTONE, England (AP) — Alpine has named 36-year-old Oliver Oakes as its team principal as he aims to lead the team “back to competitiveness” in Formula 1. Alpine says Oakes would be the second-youngest team principal in F1 history. The British executive brings experience from founding Hitech Grand Prix, a team which has cars in Formula 2 and Formula 3. Alpine is third-to-last in the constructors’ standings heading into F1’s summer break and announced last week it was parting company with team principal Bruno Famin. The shakeup has also includes the return of 74-year-old Flavio Briatore.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.