Formula 1 in 2025: Close racing, Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari and plenty of new faces

Next year could see an even closer competition for the Formula 1 title after four different teams won races in 2024. Lewis Hamilton will be aiming for an eighth career championship at his new team, Ferrari, and there will be ambitious young drivers joining the grid. Lando Norris says he wants to make 2025 his year after losing out to Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title this season. The biggest rookie class in years arrives in F1 with plenty of hype as 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli steps up from Formula 2 to replace Hamilton at Mercedes.

