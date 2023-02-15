Former youth world champion Wambui banned 2 years for doping

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former 800-meter youth world champion Jackline Wambui of Kenya has been banned for two years after testing positive for the substance norandrosterone. The 23-year-old Wambui’s ban was backdated to start on Dec. 20, 2021. Wambui won gold over two laps at the 2017 under-18 world championships in Kenya. She was also the 2019 African junior champion. She was one of the Kenyan athletes to withdraw from the 2019 senior world championships in Qatar after failing to take a mandatory doping test.

