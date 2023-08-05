Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels retires after comeback attempt falls shorts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former World Series MVP and four-time All-Star Cole Hamels has retired after his attempt at a comeback with his hometown San Diego Padres fell short. The Padres signed Hamels to a minor league contract in February. They announced his retirement, which agent John Boggs confirmed. The 39-year-old left-hander made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and hasn’t pitched since then. The four-time All-Star had shoulder surgery in 2021. He was MVP of the 2008 World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

