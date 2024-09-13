Former world No. 1 Sharapova wins fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Five-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova led the International Tennis Hall of Fame fan vote her first year on the ballot. The win is an important part to possible selection to the hall’s next class. American doubles team Bob and Mike Bryan were second with Daniel Nestor of Canada third. Sharapova will get three additional percentage points toward the goal of reaching 75% to make the hall. A panel of tennis journalists, historians and Hall of Famers will also vote with the newest members announced late next month.

