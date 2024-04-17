Former world champion runner Jeruto faces doping case hearing in June ahead of Paris Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Former steeplechase world champion Norah Jeruto faces a doping case hearing in June, five weeks before the Paris Olympics open. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will hear an appeal by World Athletics on June 17 against a ruling that cleared the 2022 world champion of suspected blood doping. Jeruto had argued ulcers and a bout of COVID-19 in 2020 could explain blood test results judged to be irregular. The Kenya-born Jeruto competed for Kazakhstan when she won gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the worlds in Eugene, Oregon, but could not defend her title last year as she was suspended during an investigation.

