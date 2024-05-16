Former world champion Alaphilippe wins the hilly 12th stage of the Giro. Pogacar still leads

FANO, Italy (AP) — Two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe has won the hilly 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia with a solo breakaway. Tadej Pogacar finished safely in the main pack to retain the pink jersey. It was Alaphilippe’s first victory in the Giro, to go with his six stage wins at the Tour de France and one at the Spanish Vuelta. He won back-to-back world titles in 2020 and 2021. Two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar remained 2 minutes, 40 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez and 2:56 ahead of Geraint Thomas.

