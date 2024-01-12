Former WNBA rookies of the year Howard, Boston part of league’s Player Marketing Agreements

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
FILE - Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots next to Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Aug. 24, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is using some fresh faces in its Player Marketing Agreement cohort this season. The league’s past two Rookie of the Year winners, Aliyah Boston of Indiana and Rhyne Howard of Atlanta,are two of the six players chosen this offseason to take part in the program. They are joined by Washington’s Shakira Austin, Connecticut’s Brionna Jones, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale was the only returning player from last season’s PMA group.

