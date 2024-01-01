Former Washington State QB Cameron Ward announces plans to enter NFL draft

Former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward has declared for the NFL draft rather than playing one more season of college football. Ward made the announcement on social media. Ward initially announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal after playing his second season at Washington State but instead opted to start his professional career. The deadline for players to file paperwork to formally declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 15. Ward started his college career at FCS program Incarnate Word before transferring to Washington State.

