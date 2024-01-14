Former Washington State QB Cam Ward says he’s transferring to Miami

Cam Ward, who finished fourth among all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards per game this past season, announced his commitment to Miami on Saturday night. Ward is transferring in from Washington State, making that decision almost two weeks after saying he would forgo his final year of eligibility for the NFL Draft. But he visited the Hurricanes last month and they evidently remained on his radar throughout the process. He threw for 311 yards per game in 2023, behind only Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU in the national rankings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.