Former USFL president launching spring football league for high school players

The former president of the latest version of the United States Football League is launching a spring football league for high school players. Brian Woods says his Prep Super League will begin next year with a six-week season. Woods stepped down as the USFL’ president last December. League officials intend to have a season running through April 19-May 24 with teams located in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.