Former US women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski to coach NWSL’s Kansas City Current, AP source says

Former U.S. women’s soccer coach Vlatko Andonovski is the new coach of the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the move, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced. Andonovski resigned as coach of the national team in mid-August, two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup. The 47-year-old Andonovski returns to the NWSL and Kansas City, where he had previous coaching success. He led the now-defunct FC Kansas City from the league’s inception in 2013 until the club folded in 2017, winning two league titles.

