Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens loses in first round in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hailey Baptiste has defeated fellow American and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round of the WTA’s Korean Open. In other matches in Seoul, Amanda Anisimova had an upset 6-3, 7-6 (5) win Tuesday over sixth-seeded Yulia Putintseva and Polina Kudermetova beat Priscilla Hon 7-5, 6-4. Elsewhere, play at the WTA’s Thailand Open was suspended due to rain and storms. One of the suspended matches included top-seeded Dayana Yastremska’s first-round match against Mai Hontama, who led 4-3 in the first set when play was stopped.

